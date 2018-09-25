Weezer Made A Video For Its 'Africa' Cover, And Of Course It Stars 'Weird Al' Yankovic

If you've ever wanted to see the Internet fold itself up into a burrito and consume itself hungrily over the course of four minutes, you've come to the right place. You see, Weezer made a video for its already-viral, ironic-but-maybe-not-ironic cover of Toto's iconic-but-maybe-not-iconic 1983 hit "Africa," and it's got... "Weird Al" Yankovic in place of Rivers Cuomo, parodying the video for Weezer's 1994 hit "Undone — The Sweater Song." So, to review, what you've got here is a video of a left-field cover that doubles as a "Weird Al" Yankovic parody of a different video by the band that performs the left-field cover.

Be sure to tune in next week, when Toto dresses as Michael Jackson to perform Weezer's parody of "Weird Al" Yankovic's hit video for 1984's "Eat It." In the meantime, I'm gonna go lie down.