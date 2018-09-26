WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Press Conference At U.N.

President Trump will make remarks and take questions from the media Wednesday evening at the U.N. in New York. The press conference is Trump's last planned event as part of the 2018 U.N. General Assembly.

Addressing world leaders and top diplomats Tuesday, the president drew laughter when he boasted that he's accomplished more during his time in office than almost any previous administration.

But, in classic Trump style, he pressed ahead, undaunted.

"I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK," he said.

"The United States is a stronger, safer and richer country than it was when I assumed office less than two years ago," Trump declared Tuesday as he defended his "America First" agenda on the global stage. "We are standing up for America and the American people, and we are also standing up for the world."

And Wednesday morning as he spoke during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, Trump accused China of trying to interfere in upcoming U.S. midterm elections because of the hard line he has taken on trade.

The president offered no details or proof to support that assertion. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi — who seemed to be stifling a yawn as he sat nearby — was seen casting a sidelong glance at Trump and shrugging his shoulders.

"They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president to ever challenge China on trade, and we are winning on trade," Trump continued. "We are winning at every level."

The president's press conference comes amid continuing controversy in Washington, D.C., over his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing more allegations of sexual misconduct. The fate of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was also hanging in the balance earlier this week as the U.N. meeting began. Trump is set to meet personally with Rosenstein at the White House Thursday, the same day Kavanaugh and one of his accusers are both set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Along with questions about foreign policy, various global hot spots and trade that Trump is expected to get at Wednesday's news conference, questions about Kavanaugh and Rosenstein appear likely, too.