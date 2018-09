John C. Reilly On 'The Sisters Brothers' Actor John C. Reilly talks with NPR's Rachel Martin about his new film The Sisters Brothers. He plays one of an infamous duo of assassins who journey through the gold rush land of California.

John C. Reilly On 'The Sisters Brothers' Movie Interviews John C. Reilly On 'The Sisters Brothers' John C. Reilly On 'The Sisters Brothers' Audio will be available later today. Actor John C. Reilly talks with NPR's Rachel Martin about his new film The Sisters Brothers. He plays one of an infamous duo of assassins who journey through the gold rush land of California. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor