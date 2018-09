Maj. DJ Skelton Retires From Army, Leaving Behind A Legacy Of Helping Wounded Warriors Army Maj. DJ Skelton was grievously wounded in Iraq, yet managed to return to active duty and command a platoon in Afghanistan. He has endured more than 80 surgeries and has yet to completely heal. Skelton is retiring from the Army with a legacy of helping other wounded warriors.

