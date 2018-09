Young, Unmarried And Ready To Vote? We Want To Hear From You

toggle caption Katherine Du/NPR

Ahead of the midterm elections, NPR's Morning Edition wants to connect with young, unmarried voters who are approaching a pivotal moment in their life. What issues matter to you this election? Share your story with us.

A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response. Share your thoughts with us below or here.

What issues are most important to you this election?