Gather Around The Fall Fires With These 4 YA Novels

Jetta and her family are the best shadow puppet troupe in Chakrana. They've spent years traveling from town to town, and now they're trying to prove themselves worthy of touring Aquitan — the wealthy land that colonized Chakrana before Jetta was born. But Jetta has a dangerous secret: Her shadow forms are animated not with puppeteering skill but with the souls of the dead. The secret that makes her performances so riveting could also prove to be her undoing — especially once she finds herself caught between the Aquitan army and the rebels who seek to free Chakrana from colonization.

Following on the heels of Hellig's delightful debut series (The Girl from Everywhere and the Ship Beyond Time), For a Muse of Fire has big shoes to fill. It succeeds in full, while aiming for even greater heights in characterization, worldbuilding, and narrative. It turns a painful and honest gaze on complex issues like mental illness and the horrors of war and colonization, while simultaneously reveling in some of the most charming necromancy ever committed to the page. There's even a kitten. Be prepared to stay up late with this one.