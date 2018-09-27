Yowza! 300 New Words Added To Scrabble

It's OK, because 300 new words are being added to the Scrabble dictionary. Like OK, ew, yowza, twerk and bizjet.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're really into Scrabble, you know you can't just use any old word. It has to appear in Merriam-Webster's "Official Scrabble Players Dictionary." Now all you diehards will have 300 new words to play with, including bizjet - yes, a small plane used for business - also some words that are scattered everywhere in spoken English, including OK and ew, like when you see something gross. And if you want a zinger of a point word using a Y, W and Z, yowza is now available.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.