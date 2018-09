Collecting The Work Of Lenny Bruce The comic Lenny Bruce was brilliant, profane and self-destructive. After Bruce's death at age 40, his widow and their daughter started archiving all that he had left behind.

Collecting The Work Of Lenny Bruce History Collecting The Work Of Lenny Bruce Collecting The Work Of Lenny Bruce Audio will be available later today. The comic Lenny Bruce was brilliant, profane and self-destructive. After Bruce's death at age 40, his widow and their daughter started archiving all that he had left behind. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor