OluTimehin Adegbeye: How Can Cities Make Space For Their Most Vulnerable Residents? OluTimehin Adegbeye says that in the world's megacities, the most vulnerable get left behind — including in her city, Lagos. But it's these people, she says, that most deserve space in modern cities.
TED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Building Humane Cities.

About OluTimehin Adegbeye's TED Talk

OluTimehin Adegbeye says that in the world's megacities, the most vulnerable get left behind — including in her city, Lagos. But it's these people, she says, that most deserve space in modern cities.

About OluTimehin Adegbeye

OluTimehin Adegbeye is a writer, speaker, and activist. Her work focuses on adressing issues related to gender, sexuality, and poverty.

Her writing and activism have made her a prominent figure in the Nigerian and African feminist communities.

Currently, she works as a communications officer with JEI, a human rights organization based in Lagos.

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.