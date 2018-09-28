Accessibility links
Richard Berry: How Can Cities Create Opportunities For The Homeless? As Albuquerque's mayor, Richard Berry tried a new approach to addressing panhandling: offering work and connecting homeless with city services. He says it's a more humane option more cities can try.
Richard Berry: How Can Cities Create Opportunities For The Homeless?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Building Humane Cities.

About Richard Berry's TED Talk

As Albuquerque's mayor, Richard Berry tried a new approach to addressing panhandling: offering work and connecting homeless with city services. He says it's a more humane option more cities can try.

About Richard Berry

Richard Berry served as the mayor of Albuquerque from 2009 to 2017. In 2015, Berry started the "There's a Better Way" campaign, a work program that tries to combat the city's problem of panhandling and homelessness by offering day jobs to homeless residents.

Prior to that program, Berry launched "Heading Home," a program that provides housing to the chronically homeless. Before serving as mayor, Berry was a two term member of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

