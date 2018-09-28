Man Really Misses Flight

A man in Dublin, Ireland was determined not to miss his flight. After the plane rolled away from the gate without him, he broke through an airport door and began racing across the tarmac.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with credit for an air traveler's resolve. A man in Dublin, Ireland, was determined not to miss his flight. He remained determined even after the plane rolled away from the gate without him. So he broke through an airport door and began racing across the tarmac after the jet. We will never know exactly how he planned to climb into the plane because airport workers ran after him and tackled him just short of his goal. Darn.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.