Don't Hide Money In The Fridge

A woman in Denver returned a refrigerator. But she forgot she had hidden $35,000 inside. The money was gone when the store checked.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a question. What secret stuff are you hiding in your freezer compartment? I ask because a woman in Denver had apparently been storing her entire life savings there. She recently swapped out her refrigerator for a newer model at Costco. But when the contractors from a different company came to take her old fridge away, she totally forgot about that $35,000 that was in the freezer. Costco found the freezer, but the cash was gone. Maybe next time, try a bit - never mind.

