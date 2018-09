Natasha Rothwell, The Breakout Star Of 'Insecure' Insecure's season finale airs Sunday, and this season, Natasha Rothwell is a breakout star. She hopes the show is provoking future creators, especially people of color, to share their stories.

Natasha Rothwell, The Breakout Star Of 'Insecure' Television Natasha Rothwell, The Breakout Star Of 'Insecure' Natasha Rothwell, The Breakout Star Of 'Insecure' Audio will be available later today. Insecure's season finale airs Sunday, and this season, Natasha Rothwell is a breakout star. She hopes the show is provoking future creators, especially people of color, to share their stories. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor