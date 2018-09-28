Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Ford-Kavanaugh Fall-Out, Midterms, Meghan Markle It's Friday: Sam is getting through the week with Juana Summers (@jmsummers), national political reporter for The AP, and Ben Terris (@bterris), feature reporter for The Washington Post. They're talking reaction to the Ford-Kavanaugh hearing, President Trump's lengthy news conference, and the SEC suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Plus, Sam talks to journalist and author Annie Lowrey about universal basic income and how it could work in the U.S. Don't forget: buy tickets to our next Los Angeles live show at kpcc.org/inperson
Weekly Wrap: Ford-Kavanaugh Fall-Out, Midterms, Meghan Markle

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

UNITED STATES - SEPT 27: A woman's hands reading, "I BELIEVE" and "ME TOO" are handcuffed as she is arrested after sitting in on First Street outside of the Supreme Court as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Congressional Quarterly/CQ-Roll Call,Inc. hide caption

UNITED STATES - SEPT 27: A woman's hands reading, "I BELIEVE" and "ME TOO" are handcuffed as she is arrested after sitting in on First Street outside of the Supreme Court as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

It's Friday. Sam is making sense of this week with national political reporter for The AP, Juana Summers, and feature reporter for The Washington Post, Ben Terris. Women are angry after an emotional day of testimony by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned. The hearing exposed the growing rift between women voters and the GOP. On Wednesday, President Trump held a nearly ninety-minute, rambling press conference where he called the accusations against Judge Kavanaugh false and a con job by the Democrats. And the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk is back in the news: the S.E.C. is suing him for securities fraud. Plus, Sam talks to journalist and author Annie Lowrey about how she thinks the concept of universal basic income has a place in the U.S.

All that and more on this week's edition of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders.