Weekly Wrap: Ford-Kavanaugh Fall-Out, Midterms, Meghan Markle

It's Friday. Sam is making sense of this week with national political reporter for The AP, Juana Summers, and feature reporter for The Washington Post, Ben Terris. Women are angry after an emotional day of testimony by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned. The hearing exposed the growing rift between women voters and the GOP. On Wednesday, President Trump held a nearly ninety-minute, rambling press conference where he called the accusations against Judge Kavanaugh false and a con job by the Democrats. And the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk is back in the news: the S.E.C. is suing him for securities fraud. Plus, Sam talks to journalist and author Annie Lowrey about how she thinks the concept of universal basic income has a place in the U.S.

All that and more on this week's edition of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders.