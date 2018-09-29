Accessibility links
Jon Batiste; Robbie Fulks And Linda Gail Lewis Batiste, the band leader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, demonstrates his "everything in the pot" style of piano. Fulks and Lewis share songs from their new album, Wild! Wild! Wild!
Fresh Air Weekend: Jon Batiste; Robbie Fulks And Linda Gail Lewis

Fresh Air

Jon Batiste performs with The Dap-Kings at the Monterey Jazz Festival in Monterey, Calif. on Sept. 22, 2018. Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images

Jon Batiste performs with The Dap-Kings at the Monterey Jazz Festival in Monterey, Calif. on Sept. 22, 2018.

Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'In The Moment, You Just Fly': Jon Batiste Lets Loose At The Piano: Batiste, the band leader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sits at the piano and demonstrates his "everything in the pot" style of playing.

Robbie Fulks And Linda Gail Lewis On Singing Harmony And Living A 'Wild!' Life: Robbie Fulks and Linda Gail Lewis come from different generations, but both play the old style of country music — her brother is Jerry Lee Lewis. They share songs and stories from their new album, Wild! Wild! Wild!

You can listen to the original interviews here:

'In The Moment, You Just Fly': Jon Batiste Lets Loose At The Piano

Robbie Fulks And Linda Gail Lewis On Singing Harmony And Living A 'Wild!' Life

