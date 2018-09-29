Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Panel, it is time, of course, for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Alonzo, GOP Representative Paul Gosar is running for re-election in Arizona. And his opponent dropped an ad on him. It's got six people saying fervently, do not vote for Gosar, no matter what. Don't do it. Don't vote for Gosar. Who are those people?

ALONZO BODDEN: His family.

SAGAL: Yes, they are...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Six of his siblings, in fact. The ad shows these six different people, and they're talking about how terrible a representative Gosar is. And then, in a twist ending, they all reveal that they are his siblings. Then for one more twist, it turns out they're dead the whole time.

(LAUGHTER)

JESSI KLEIN: That's an awkward Thanksgiving.

SAGAL: It really is.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: He can say that he brought his family together on something.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's true.

BODDEN: He's got that going for him.

MAZ JOBRANI: He attacked them and said they're super liberal.

SAGAL: Yeah, well, he put out a statement. And he said that his siblings betrayed their family because of their liberal ideology. And he said, quote, "Stalin would be proud."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He was, of course, referring to his youngest brother, Stalin Gosar...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Who, when contacted, doesn't like him, either.

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: I think it would have been great if they would've worked their way through the siblings, and at the very end, the mom comes on and goes, I don't like him, either.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SISTERS AND BROTHERS")

THE VOICES OF EAST HARLEM: (Singing) Sisters and brothers, brothers and sisters - ain't we, everyone? Brothers and sisters, sisters and brothers, every father's daughter, every mother's son.

