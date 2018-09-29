Predictions

Our panelists predict after Dunkin' Donuts and Weight Watchers, what will be the next company to change their name and why.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next company to change their name and why? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Honda will make self-driving cars that require its drivers to have zero IQ and change their name from Honda to just Duh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: Well, if I made anything related to beer or calendars, I'd change the name of all my products to consent, so Brett Kavanaugh would stay away.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Amazon is simply changing their name to God.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Jessi Klein, Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the beautiful and historic Greek Theatre of Griffith Park. Thanks to everyone at Goldenvoice and Southern California Public Radio. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

