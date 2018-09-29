Elon Musk Settles With SEC, Agrees To Step Down As Tesla Chairman

Updated at 9:22 p.m. ET

Elon Musk, Tesla's chief executive, has reached a deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to settle a securities fraud charge brought against him on Thursday, the agency announced on Saturday.

Under the terms of the settlement, Musk has agreed to step down as chairman of the Silicon Valley-based company, but will remain in his post as CEO.

Tesla and Musk will each pay a separate fine of $20 million, the SEC said in a press release, and Musk will resign as chairman within 45 days. After that, he'll be ineligible to be re-elected chairman for three years.

The SEC says that Musk and Tesla agreed to the deal without admitting or denying the allegations brought against them.

The resolution comes two days after the SEC sued Musk in federal court for fraud, alleging that he misled investors when he announced on Twitter last month that he had "funding secured" to take the electric-car company private at $420 a share. Musk later admitted that the share price — a nod to marijuana culture — was a calculated stunt meant to amuse his girlfriend, the musician Grimes.

