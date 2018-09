Teaching High School Students About Sexual Assault Through Literature NPR's Michel Martin talks with high school English teacher Eric Devine and author Laurie Halse Anderson about teaching high schoolers about sexual assault.

Teaching High School Students About Sexual Assault Through Literature Education Teaching High School Students About Sexual Assault Through Literature Teaching High School Students About Sexual Assault Through Literature Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with high school English teacher Eric Devine and author Laurie Halse Anderson about teaching high schoolers about sexual assault. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor