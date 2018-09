Remembering Guitarist Otis Rush Guitarist Otis Rush helped shape the Chicago blues sound, and deeply influenced a generation of musicians including Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton and Buddy Guy. He died on Saturday at the age of 84.

