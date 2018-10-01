'Jeopardy' Contestant Asks Girlfriend To Marry Him

Instead of chatting with Alex Trebek at the top of the show, Michael Pascuzzi used that time to ask his girlfriend Maria a big question. Remembering the show's format, she answered, "What is yes?"

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Michael Pascuzzi was a contestant on "Jeopardy!" the other day. And instead of chatting with Alex Trebek about his hobbies at the top of the show, he used that time to ask his girlfriend, Maria, sitting in the audience a big question.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

MICHAEL PASCUZZI: Will you marry me?

MARIA: Yes, of course.

ALEX TREBEK: Dang it, Maria. You responded too quickly. I was about to say, we'll have the answer to that question right after this commercial break.

MARTIN: Maria then answered again, this time in the form of a question. What is yes? It's MORNING EDITION.

