Bet Decides Whether Baby Will Be Raised To Favor Chargers Or 49ers

According to ESPN, the couple agreed that once the two teams played each other, they'd bring the kid up as a fan of the team that won. That game was Sunday. The Chargers won.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Two football fans are having a baby. She's a Chargers fan. He favors the 49ers. And according to ESPN, they placed a bet. They agreed that once the two teams played each other, they'd bring the kid up as a fan of the team that won. That game was yesterday. The Chargers won, and parents everywhere know what that means. There can be no doubt that when that kid outgrows his Chargers onesie, he will rebel and follow the Dallas Cowboys forever. It's MORNING EDITION.

