First Nobel Winner For 2018 To Be Announced The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is announced Monday in Stockholm. The physics prize is to be announced Tuesday, followed by chemistry. The Nobel Peace Prize winner will be named Friday.

First Nobel Winner For 2018 To Be Announced Science First Nobel Winner For 2018 To Be Announced First Nobel Winner For 2018 To Be Announced Audio will be available later today. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is announced Monday in Stockholm. The physics prize is to be announced Tuesday, followed by chemistry. The Nobel Peace Prize winner will be named Friday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor