Accessibility links
Typhoon Trami Pummels Japan Less than a month after a powerful storm killed 11 people in northern Japan, another typhoon slammed the country, resulting in two deaths and widespread destruction.
NPR logo Typhoon Trami Pummels Japan

Asia

Typhoon Trami Pummels Japan

Dina Kesbeh

Enlarge this image

Pedestrians protect themselves from wind and rain from typhoon Trami in Tokyo on Monday. Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

Pedestrians protect themselves from wind and rain from typhoon Trami in Tokyo on Monday.

Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

Typhoon Trami ripped through Japan on Sunday, killing two and injuring more than 100.

Typhoon Jebi Hits Japan, Killing At Least 11 People

World

Typhoon Jebi Hits Japan, Killing At Least 11 People

The storm brought widespread destruction and left more than 750,000 homes without power. Major airports throughout Japan were closed, including Tokyo's Narita and Henda, and train halted.

The typhoon comes less than a month after typhoon Jebi hit western Japan causing extensive damage and at least 11 deaths, making Jebi the strongest storm to hit the country in 25 years.

According to the Associated Press, Trami was expected to hit Tokyo late Sunday and make its way to northern Japan on Monday.