Typhoon Trami Pummels Japan

Typhoon Trami ripped through Japan on Sunday, killing two and injuring more than 100.

The storm brought widespread destruction and left more than 750,000 homes without power. Major airports throughout Japan were closed, including Tokyo's Narita and Henda, and train halted.

The typhoon comes less than a month after typhoon Jebi hit western Japan causing extensive damage and at least 11 deaths, making Jebi the strongest storm to hit the country in 25 years.

According to the Associated Press, Trami was expected to hit Tokyo late Sunday and make its way to northern Japan on Monday.