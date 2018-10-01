Accessibility links
Watch Dermot Kennedy Perform An Acoustic Set Live In The Studio The expressive vocalist took a break from touring to perform an intimate, captivating set for WGBH.
VuHaus

Music

Watch Dermot Kennedy Perform An Acoustic Set Live In The StudioWGBH Radio

Greg Shea

A native of Rathcoole, Ireland (just outside Dublin), singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy began writing songs in his teens. The 2018 NPR Slingshot artist stopped by WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio on a blazing hot August afternoon to perform a powerfully intimate set featuring two songs on guitar and two on piano.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson recently wrote that Kennedy has "a voice built to fill stadiums." The moment Dermot began to sing, we were left with the same jaw-dropping feeling. It's clear Dermot is well on his way to doing some pretty special things in music.

SET LIST:

  • "A Closeness"
  • "For Island Fires and Family"
  • "An Evening I Will Not Forget"
  • "Moments Passed"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Music

Phoebe Bridgers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen

Phoebe Bridgers performs at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival. Christopher Hall/Mixtape Magazine hide caption

toggle caption Christopher Hall/Mixtape Magazine

Newport Folk Festival

Phoebe Bridgers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

The 2018 Slingshot artist performed songs that unspool with a sonic ease that feel refreshing, even for an overheated festival audience.

Phoebe Bridgers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630619429/652531683" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Hiss Golden Messenger On Mountain Stage

Listen

Hiss Golden Messenger performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Hiss Golden Messenger On Mountain Stage

M.C. Taylor returns to Mountain Stage with Phil Cook, Michael Libramento, J.T. Bates and Josh Kaufman for a heartfelt set that includes a new song written for his 5-year-old daughter.

Hiss Golden Messenger On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/651523739/651534817" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Wood Brothers On Mountain Stage

Listen

The Wood Brothers on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Wood Brothers On Mountain Stage

Listen to this trio of expert musicians perform lively cuts from their sixth studio album, One Drop of Truth.

The Wood Brothers On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/649302333/649316020" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Pat Metheny On Piano Jazz

Listen

Pat Metheny. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Pat Metheny On Piano Jazz

On this episode, The Pat Metheny Trio, which includes bassist Christian McBride and drummer Antonio Sanchez, performs an exclusive version of "Go Get It" and "Bright Size Life."

Pat Metheny On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/649963580/649988817" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Michel Camilo On Piano Jazz

Listen
Ingrid Hertfelder/Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Michel Camilo On Piano Jazz

Hear Grammy-winning pianist, composer and bandleader Michel Camilo demonstrate his whirlwind approach to music, technical brilliance and post-bop Latin rhythms.

Michel Camilo On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/647914078/647930411" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lee Ann Womack On Mountain Stage

Listen

Lee Ann Womack on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Lee Ann Womack On Mountain Stage

Country's genre-crossing queen brings East Texas to West Virginia, performing hits off her most recent album 'The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone.'

Lee Ann Womack On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/647377397/647417325" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top