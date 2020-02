Ike Barinholtz On 'The Oath,' Thanksgiving Politics, & Tiffany Haddish It's Tuesday: Sam talks to actor Ike Barinholtz about his new film 'The Oath,' which he wrote, directed, and stars in alongside Tiffany Haddish. They discuss Ike's big break as Morgan Tookers on 'The Mindy Project,' his own personal stuffing recipe, and playing basketball back home in Chicago with a local community organizer. Tweet @NPRItsBeenaMin with feels or email samsanders@npr.org.