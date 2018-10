Justice Department Sues California Over Net Neutrality Law Rachel Martin talks to Tim Wu, professor at Columbia Law School, on the U.S. Department of Justice suing California over the state's new net neutrality law.

Justice Department Sues California Over Net Neutrality Law Law Justice Department Sues California Over Net Neutrality Law Justice Department Sues California Over Net Neutrality Law Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Tim Wu, professor at Columbia Law School, on the U.S. Department of Justice suing California over the state's new net neutrality law. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor