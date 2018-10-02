Scientists From U.S., Canada, France Split Nobel Prize In Physics For Laser Work

This year's Nobel Prize in Physics has been "split in half" — Arthur Ashkin, an American physicist won for his work with optical tweezers and Gérard Mourou of France and Donna Strickland of Canada won for generating high-intensity ultra-short optical pulses.

"This year's prize is about tools made from light," said the panel. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm announced the prize's winner on Tuesday.

Strickland is the third ever woman to win the prize, which has been awarded since 1901. A reporter asked the physicist how the honor felt.

"Really? I thought there might've been more," Strickland replied.

"Obviously, we need to celebrate women physicists, because we're out there ... I don't know what to say, I'm honored to be one of these women," she said.

Last year's physics prize went to three Americans who used abstruse theory and ingenious equipment design to detect the faint ripples in the universe called gravitational waves.

The three winners announced Tuesday bring to 210 laureates who have won the physics prize since it was first awarded in 1901.