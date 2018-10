4 White Supremacists Charged In Deadly 2017 Charlottesville Rally Four Californian men were arrested Tuesday and charged with violating the federal riot act and conspiracy for their participation in the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va.

4 White Supremacists Charged In Deadly 2017 Charlottesville Rally National 4 White Supremacists Charged In Deadly 2017 Charlottesville Rally 4 White Supremacists Charged In Deadly 2017 Charlottesville Rally Audio will be available later today. Four Californian men were arrested Tuesday and charged with violating the federal riot act and conspiracy for their participation in the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor