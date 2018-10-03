Hear 'Has Ended,' Thom Yorke's Unsettling Song From The 'Suspiria' Soundtrack

How can you remake a film like Suspiria? Dario Argento's 1977 surrealist horror truly has no peer — its weirdness is alluring, a fever dream of vibrant color and supernatural violence.

Even if remake/reboot culture is exhausting, the trailer for a new version out Oct. 26 does look promising — the queen of weird herself, Tilda Swinton, plays Madame Blanc. But what made the original movie spiral into its own madness was the soundtrack by the Italian prog-rock band Goblin, a collection of slant and stabbing melodies and terrifying whispers.

In his first film score, Radiohead's Thom Yorke takes on Luca Guadagnino's vision of Suspiria. The title "Has Ended" suggests end-credits music, a unsettling comedown after the screen goes black. Its psychedelic slow churn is particularly Yorke-ian, as he mumbles, "We won't make this mistaaaaaaake again," over a droning dub.

Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film) comes out Oct. 26 via XL Recordings.