Hear 'Has Ended,' Thom Yorke's Unsettling Song From The 'Suspiria' Soundtrack Yorke's first film score includes this psychedelic track.
Hear 'Has Ended,' Thom Yorke's Unsettling Song From The 'Suspiria' Soundtrack

Hear 'Has Ended,' Thom Yorke's Unsettling Song From The 'Suspiria' Soundtrack

Thom Yorke looking very serious at the Suspiria screening for the 75th Venice Film Festival. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Thom Yorke looking very serious at the Suspiria screening for the 75th Venice Film Festival.

How can you remake a film like Suspiria? Dario Argento's 1977 surrealist horror truly has no peer — its weirdness is alluring, a fever dream of vibrant color and supernatural violence.

Even if remake/reboot culture is exhausting, the trailer for a new version out Oct. 26 does look promising — the queen of weird herself, Tilda Swinton, plays Madame Blanc. But what made the original movie spiral into its own madness was the soundtrack by the Italian prog-rock band Goblin, a collection of slant and stabbing melodies and terrifying whispers.

In his first film score, Radiohead's Thom Yorke takes on Luca Guadagnino's vision of Suspiria. The title "Has Ended" suggests end-credits music, a unsettling comedown after the screen goes black. Its psychedelic slow churn is particularly Yorke-ian, as he mumbles, "We won't make this mistaaaaaaake again," over a droning dub.

Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film) comes out Oct. 26 via XL Recordings.

