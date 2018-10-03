St. Vincent Sets 'Masseduction' To Piano In A New Take On 'Savior'

Fans of St. Vincent's 2017 album Masseduction are about to hear its songs in a new light, starting with a stripped-down version of "Savior." Swapping synths for piano, "Savior" now showcases Annie Clark's vocal range while tapping into the original's darker, more plaintive undercurrents.

The song comes as a taste of MassEducation, a new version of Masseduction that pairs Clark's resonant voice with Doveman's Thomas Bartlett on piano. Intimate and focused, the reworked songs were performed and recorded in two days at Manhattan's Electric Lady Studio. A handwritten letter by Clark sets the scene for this process: "Thomas and I faced each other — him, hunched over a grand piano, me, curled on a couch."

Clark suggests that it's the impromptu collaboration with Bartlett that lends the songs a new dimension. She describes the new record as "two dear friends playing songs together with the kind of secret understanding one can only get through endless nights in New York City."

MassEducation comes out Oct. 12 on Loma Vista Recordings.