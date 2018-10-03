Accessibility links
Jeff Daniels And The Ben Daniels Band On Mountain Stage The Emmy-winning actor is also a prolific recording artist, guitarist and songwriter. Daniels' latest album, Acoustic Sittin' Tour 2018, features his family band.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Jeff Daniels and his son, Ben Daniels, perform on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Jeff Daniels and his son, Ben Daniels, perform on Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Jeff Daniels And The Ben Daniels Band On Mountain Stage

Jeff Daniels And The Ben Daniels Band On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/654091229/654131483" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Adam Harris

Highly regarded, Emmy-winning actor Jeff Daniels is also a versatile guitarist, singer and songwriter, as you'll hear in his third appearance on Mountain Stage since 2007. This time, Daniels brought his family band, led by his son, Ben, for a performance similar to its latest live album Acoustic Sittin' Tour 2018.

Daniels started the set solo with his humorous "Fifty Shades of Gray." Another original song followed, "Good on the Bad Side of Town," filled with memories of his father who Daniels describes as "a small town man with a big heart and a lot of wisdom." Ben Daniels joined in on acoustic guitar and harmony vocals midway through the encouraging and cautionary song: "Bad luck just happens / Sometimes dreams don't come true / By being kind to strangers / you run the risk of them being kind to you."

Band members continued to file in as the set progresse, adding Wes Fritzemeier on mandolin and fiddle and Tommy Reifel on bass. The lone cover, "Last Train to Clarksville," created some playful interaction between band members, with Fritzemeier stretching out on mandolin. The group is joined by Jeff Daniel's daughter-in-law, Amanda Daniels, who handles lead vocals on "Back When You Were Into Me," a song Daniels said was drawn from a conversation he overheard on the set of Newsroom.

Since this performance was recorded, Daniels was awarded his second Emmy, this time for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in the Netflix Western Godless. This fall, Daniels takes on the role of Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway.

SET LIST:

  • "Fifty Shades of Gray"
  • "Good on the Bad Side of Town"
  • "Last Train to Clarksville"
  • "Back When You Were into Me"
  • "Keep It Right Here"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Mountain Stage

Hiss Golden Messenger On Mountain Stage

Listen

Hiss Golden Messenger performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Hiss Golden Messenger On Mountain Stage

M.C. Taylor returns to Mountain Stage with Phil Cook, Michael Libramento, J.T. Bates and Josh Kaufman for a heartfelt set that includes a new song written for his 5-year-old daughter.

Hiss Golden Messenger On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/651523739/651534817" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Wood Brothers On Mountain Stage

Listen

The Wood Brothers on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Wood Brothers On Mountain Stage

Listen to this trio of expert musicians perform lively cuts from their sixth studio album, One Drop of Truth.

The Wood Brothers On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/649302333/649316020" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lee Ann Womack On Mountain Stage

Listen

Lee Ann Womack on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Lee Ann Womack On Mountain Stage

Country's genre-crossing queen brings East Texas to West Virginia, performing hits off her most recent album 'The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone.'

Lee Ann Womack On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/647377397/647417325" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sonny Landreth On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sonny Landreth On Mountain Stage

Hear Landreth's first fully acoustic set in his 10 appearances on Mountain Stage since 1995, featuring Dave Ranson on ukulele bass and Brian Brignac on cajon and percussion.

Sonny Landreth On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/645295215/645306287" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Laurie Lewis And The Right Hands On Mountain Stage

Listen

Laurie Lewis with Tom Rozum on mandolin, Max Schwartz on bass, Tatiana Hargreaves on fiddle and Justin Hiltner on banjo. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Laurie Lewis And The Right Hands On Mountain Stage

Lewis is joined by Tom Rozum on mandolin, Max Schwartz on bass, Tatiana Hargreaves on fiddle and Justin Hiltner on banjo.

Laurie Lewis And The Right Hands On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/643289318/643297236" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sarah Siskind On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sarah Siskind On Mountain Stage

The singer-songwriter says returning to Mountain Stage for the second time is like "coming back to camp."

Sarah Siskind On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/641021754/641021904" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Curtis McMurtry On Mountain Stage

Listen

Diana Burgess and Curtis McMurtry Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Curtis McMurtry On Mountain Stage

Hear McMurtry's take on the overall improvements in Top 40 music and how Beyonce's ground-breaking album Lemonade gave him partial inspiration to write a song on his latest album.

Curtis McMurtry On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/638948846/638953948" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage

Listen

Tyler Childers is featured on this week's edition of Mountain Stage Josh Saul /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Josh Saul /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage

Childers makes his second appearance on Mountain Stage with a set of tunes from Purgatory.

Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/636672098/636698896" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

In his sixth appearance on Mountain Stage since 1996, Earle brings songs from 'So You Wannabe an Outlaw?' his latest collection of new material.

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/634925816/634990159" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Birds Of Chicago On Mountain Stage

Listen

Birds Of Chicago Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Birds Of Chicago On Mountain Stage

Birds of Chicago make an electrifying second appearance on Mountain Stage thanks to charming lyrics and close-knit harmonies.

Birds Of Chicago On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/633064110/633069206" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top