Senators Review FBI Report On Kavanaugh Allegations Ahead Of Friday Vote

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Updated at 10:02 a.m. ET

Senators are reviewing the FBI's supplemental background check about allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after it arrived in the chamber early on Thursday morning.

Only one copy of the report is being made available.

Senators – and a limited amount of Republican and Democratic aides with proper clearances — will be allowed to read the report in a secure room at the Capitol in alternating one hour shifts, starting with GOP staff between 8 – 9 a.m. on Thursday, followed by Democrats from 9 – 10 a.m, and so on through the day.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee was seen entering the secure room around 9 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said that irrespective of the findings of the FBI investigation, the Senate would vote this week on whether to end debate on Kavanaugh. That is expected Friday morning.

If that vote passes and the Senate agrees to close the discussion about Kavanaugh, it starts a 30-hour clock that would then end with another vote about whether he should take the open seat on the Supreme Court.

That final vote is expected to take place sometime over the weekend. Both votes need a simple majority to pass.

The parameters of the investigation

Three women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct decades ago, allegations he strongly and emotionally has denied.

Those allegations have drawn out Kavanaugh's nomination process, which a few weeks ago seemed on course for a swift confirmation. But after an emotional, day-long hearing last week with Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, undecided GOP senators forced their leadership — and the White House — to agree to a deal that paused action on the nomination.

Under the agreement, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to recommend Kavanaugh's nomination to the full chamber on the condition that the FBI get seven days to look into the misconduct charges.

Special agents have been at work since then talking with people in the case. A White House official confirmed that the FBI had interviewed a total of nine people. The official, who asked not to be identified, declined to name the people, saying that background investigations are confidential.

The scope of the investigation has become the latest political battle in the larger war over Kavanaugh and the Supreme Court.

Democrats have accused Republicans and the White House of putting extreme limits on the FBI's work. GOP lawmakers and the administration say the FBI was empowered to look at all "credible" allegations against Kavanaugh.

It remains unclear what specific parameters the White House put on the investigation — or whether it may have established no restrictions of its own while passing along those from Senate Republicans to the FBI.

NPR has confirmed six people whom the FBI interviewed as part of its investigation: Kavanaugh's high school friends P.J. Smyth, Mark Judge, Tim Gaudette, Chris Garrett; Ford's friend Leland Keyser; and a second Kavanaugh accuser, Deborah Ramirez.

Ford, who is a professor in California, was not interviewed by the FBI, her lawyers say. Kavanaugh does not appear to have been questioned either.

Ramirez provided a list of around 20 names to the FBI of people who she says either witnessed Kavanaugh's alleged sexual misconduct or heard about it contemporaneously. Her legal team says the FBI did not contact those individuals.

The FBI has declined to comment on the investigation.

Battle royal

Federal judges are at the heart of the political strategy pursued for years by McConnell and President Trump, and the stakes are never higher than when they involve a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

So Republicans eagerly want to confirm Kavanaugh and need every vote they can get in a closely divided Senate chamber. That is why when Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., suggested the price for his support might be the weeklong pause to permit an investigation, Republican leaders had no choice but to agree.

Democrats not only oppose Kavanaugh; they remain deeply embittered by the experience that closed out the tenure of President Barack Obama, when McConnell refused to schedule a vote on Obama's nominee for a Supreme Court vacancy that Trump eventually got to fill.

Accordingly, the war over Kavanaugh was always going to be caustic and protracted even before allegations surfaced against him involving sexual assault. But they escalated the drama to another level by involving the ongoing national reckoning over sexual assault and the #MeToo movement.

The accusers

In her congressional hearing last week, Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when he was drunk at a small social gathering during summer vacation when they were in high school.

Ramirez, who is a former classmate of Kavanaugh's at Yale, said Kavanaugh drunkenly exposed himself. And a third women, Julie Swetnick, has said she was raped at a party that Kavanaugh attended with his boyhood friend Mark Judge, one of a number of parties at which Swetnick says girls were targeted with alcohol for sexual abuse or rape.

Kavanaugh angrily and tearfully denied ever committing any sexual misconduct, but he also acknowledged to the Judiciary Committee that there had been times when he'd had too much to drink as a high school and college student.

The picture that has formed of him since then in the press has been of a hard-partying prep school athlete and Yale frat boy. Kavanaugh's former classmates say they saw him so drunk so often they hold open the possibility that he might have blacked out during his high school and college days.

Complicating matters further is the presence of attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing Swetnick. He is avowedly anti-Trump and has been a foe of the White House since his lawsuit on behalf of adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump and Judiciary Committee Republicans have singled out Avenatti over his past work targeting the president and also argued that Swetnick is not a credible accuser.