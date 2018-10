No Nobel In Literature This Year Following A Sexual Assault Scandal The Swedish Academy was in turmoil earlier this year with allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The academy postponed the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature and will award two prizes in 2019.

