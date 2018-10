'New York Times' Report Reignites Interest In Trump's Tax Returns David Greene talks to Andrea Berstein, co-host of the podcast Trump Inc., a co-production of member station WNYC and ProPublica, about allegations of tax fraud against Trump in The New York Times.

'New York Times' Report Reignites Interest In Trump's Tax Returns 'New York Times' Report Reignites Interest In Trump's Tax Returns 'New York Times' Report Reignites Interest In Trump's Tax Returns Audio will be available later today. David Greene talks to Andrea Berstein, co-host of the podcast Trump Inc., a co-production of member station WNYC and ProPublica, about allegations of tax fraud against Trump in The New York Times. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor