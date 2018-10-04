'With You' Is Classic Mariah Carey

Accessibility links
Stream Mariah Carey's New Ballad 'With You' The tender single features ageless R&B elements, but with a slightly modern twist.
Mariah Carey released the first official single from her forthcoming, still untitled album on Tuesday. "With You" is a certified ballad that lands closer to Carey's classic radio hits than last month's nebulous collaboration with dvsn, "GTFO," which felt more like Drake than Mimi.

The DJ Mustard-produced track recounts the trepidation between a long-standing couple, with a signature Mariah high note serving as the chaser. Everything on "With You," from the song's structure to the lyrics, has a timeless Carey touch. Even the pre-chorus gives a nod to Carey's 1997 single "Breakdown," which featured Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: "Ever since that Bone Thugs song / You ain't gotta break down, you are too strong."

Carey's 15th studio album is due sometime this fall via her own Butterfly MC Records, a joint venture with Epic Records.

