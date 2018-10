DHS Inspectors Find Standards Violations At Immigrant Facility The inspectors issued a scathing report on conditions at an immigration detention facility in southern California — outlining poor medical conditions, improper discipline and unsafe practices.

DHS Inspectors Find Standards Violations At Immigrant Facility

The inspectors issued a scathing report on conditions at an immigration detention facility in southern California — outlining poor medical conditions, improper discipline and unsafe practices.