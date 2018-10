Norwegian Nobel Committee Announces 2018 Peace Prize Winner Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have been named winners of the prize. The committee praised them for being symbols in the fight to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have been named winners of the prize. The committee praised them for being symbols in the fight to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.