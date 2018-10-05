1,500-Year-Old Sword Found By 8-Year-Old Swedish Girl

Earlier this summer, Saga Vanecek was doing what she often does: wading in Sweden's Lake Vidöstern. It was then that she felt something odd beneath her hand and knee. The sword is from the Iron Age.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Legend once held that you could know the king of England because only he could pull a sword from a stone. A girl in Sweden pulled a sword from a lake. Eight-year-old Saga Vanecek - yes, her name is Saga, a word that means a long heroic tale - stepped on it while wading in. A local museum estimates that it's 1,500 years old. For all we know, that's when some medieval 8-year-old borrowed the sword from her dad and dropped it in the water.

