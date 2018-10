1,500-Year-Old Sword Found By 8-Year-Old Swedish Girl Earlier this summer, Saga Vanecek was doing what she often does: wading in Sweden's Lake Vidöstern. It was then that she felt something odd beneath her hand and knee. The sword is from the Iron Age.

1,500-Year-Old Sword Found By 8-Year-Old Swedish Girl National 1,500-Year-Old Sword Found By 8-Year-Old Swedish Girl 1,500-Year-Old Sword Found By 8-Year-Old Swedish Girl Audio will be available later today. Earlier this summer, Saga Vanecek was doing what she often does: wading in Sweden's Lake Vidöstern. It was then that she felt something odd beneath her hand and knee. The sword is from the Iron Age. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor