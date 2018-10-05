Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Supreme Court, Homecoming, & Gender Fire It's Friday: Sam is up on his feet with Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner), legal editor at Buzzfeed News, and Alina Selyukh (@alinaselyukh), business correspondent at NPR. They're talking about Supreme Court strategy, net neutrality, and Amazon's minimum wage. Plus, Sam talks to two high school girls who are changing the rules of homecoming royalty.
Weekly Wrap: Supreme Court, Homecoming, & Gender Fire

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

The United States Supreme court in Washington D.C., United States Michael Marquand/Getty Images/Lonely Planet Image hide caption

It's Friday. Sam is up on his feet with legal editor for Buzzfeed News, Chris Geidner, and business correspondent for NPR, Alina Selyukh. The Supreme Court is heading into this session with an even eight justices, which means any decision they make will require compromise across ideological lines. The Department of Justice is suing California over its net neutrality law--the strictest in the country. And Amazon raised the minimum wage it pays its workers to $15, more than double the federal minimum wage. Plus, Sam talks with two girls who wanted to change the rules of homecoming elections at their high school so they could run and win as a couple.

