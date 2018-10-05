Weekly Wrap: Supreme Court, Homecoming, & Gender Fire

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Marquand/Getty Images/Lonely Planet Image Michael Marquand/Getty Images/Lonely Planet Image

It's Friday. Sam is up on his feet with legal editor for Buzzfeed News, Chris Geidner, and business correspondent for NPR, Alina Selyukh. The Supreme Court is heading into this session with an even eight justices, which means any decision they make will require compromise across ideological lines. The Department of Justice is suing California over its net neutrality law--the strictest in the country. And Amazon raised the minimum wage it pays its workers to $15, more than double the federal minimum wage. Plus, Sam talks with two girls who wanted to change the rules of homecoming elections at their high school so they could run and win as a couple.

All that and more on this week's edition of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders.