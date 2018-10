Not My Job: We Quiz Ellie Kemper Of 'Kimmy Schmidt' On Jimmy Smits

We've invited Ellie Kemper, star of the Netflix sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, to play a game called "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, meet the Unbreakable Jimmy Smits!" Three questions about the accomplished actor.

Click the audio link above to hear how she does.