New York Vs. Boston Books

The New York Public Library and Boston Public Library have a bet on the Yankees-Red Sox American League Division Series. Boston won the first game last night, by the way, 5-4. If the Yankees win the pennant, the NYPL will get Boston cream pies, though perhaps in the face. If it's the Red Sox, the Bostonians will get bagels, probably say, ah, we get better ones at Dunkin. In any case, the losing library will have to circulate and promote a list of great books about the winning city. People across the country are already suggesting titles. Here are selections from a Cubs fan - great Boston books - Henry James' "The Bostonians," Edwin O'Connor's "The Last Hurrah," "The Friends Of Eddie Coyle" by George V. Higgins and Robert McCloskey's classic children's book "Make Way For Ducklings." New York books - James Baldwin's Greenwich Village novel "Another Country," Robert Caro's "The Power Broker," Truman Capote's "Breakfast At Tiffany's" and E.B. White's slim and lyrical essay "Here Is New York."

