Sans Forgetica: A Font To Remember NPR's Scott Simon speaks with typography lecturer Stephen Banham of RMIT University about a new font he helped develop to assist people in remembering what they've read.

Sans Forgetica: A Font To Remember Science Sans Forgetica: A Font To Remember Sans Forgetica: A Font To Remember Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with typography lecturer Stephen Banham of RMIT University about a new font he helped develop to assist people in remembering what they've read. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor