Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Paula, this week we learned about a new party trend hitting the scene in Los Angeles...

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Oh, yeah.

SAGAL: ...As I'm sure you know. Used to be you'd get, I don't know, a magician to show up or maybe a Kardashian. Now the must-have guest is what?

POUNDSTONE: Oh, wow, must-have guest at a Hollywood party.

SAGAL: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: An insurance person.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That would be exciting.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah. Yeah.

SAGAL: No. I'll give you a hint. I mean, they go to the parties. They're not really into it, though. They just say it's (imitating bleating).

POUNDSTONE: Oh, you bring a sheep.

SAGAL: Close.

POUNDSTONE: A goat.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

POUNDSTONE: Would you just do that again? Would you do your goat again?

SAGAL: I already did my turkey for you.

POUNDSTONE: I know. I want you to do your goat again.

PETER GROSZ: There's a goat button in our future.

POUNDSTONE: I want to have a whole, like, Fisher-Price farm.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: But yours was kind of a Jewish goat, wasn't it?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, no, this is a goat. (Imitating bleating). No, no, this is a Jewish goat. (Imitating bleating).

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Subtle difference.

GROSZ: It's - this is a terrible can, and such small portions.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Anyway, yes, the hot thing to do, according to Reuters, in LA is party with tiny goats. A company called Party Goats LA charges $99 an hour to have two, quote, "Nigerian Dwarf goats" dressed up in purple velvet suits show up at your party. And the best part is...

GROSZ: This sounds like, just, like, you pay to watch people, like, abuse goats.

SAGAL: No, you pay to - oh, look at the goats. The goats are here. Let's go to Peter's house for a party. He always has goats. That's how it works.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Is this...

POUNDSTONE: And then they go, are they his goats? No, no, he rents them.

(SOUNDBITE OF GOAT BLEATING)

SAGAL: (Imitating bleating).

(SOUNDBITE OF GOAT BLEATING)

SAGAL: Coming up, there ain't no party like a Bluff The Listener party. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.