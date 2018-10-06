Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next text message sent to everyone in the United States.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be the next person to send a text to everyone in America? And what will it say? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: It will be from Paula Poundstone. And it will say, help me. I've been taken hostage by my cats.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: It will come from Melania Trump and read, my husband is the greatest thing that has happened to this nation since pumpkin spice.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: It'll come from Vladimir Putin. And it will say, (imitating Russian accent) hello, I have access to you.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Roxanne Roberts, Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: You're so appreciated. I am Peter Sagal. And we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

