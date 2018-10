Former U.S. Ambassador To D.R. Criticizes New Diplomatic Visa Policy The State Department will no longer issue visas to the same-sex domestic partners of foreign diplomats and employees of U.S.-based international organizations. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic James "Wally" Brewster.

Former U.S. Ambassador To D.R. Criticizes New Diplomatic Visa Policy Law Former U.S. Ambassador To D.R. Criticizes New Diplomatic Visa Policy Former U.S. Ambassador To D.R. Criticizes New Diplomatic Visa Policy Audio will be available later today. The State Department will no longer issue visas to the same-sex domestic partners of foreign diplomats and employees of U.S.-based international organizations. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic James "Wally" Brewster. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor