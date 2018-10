Pompeo Describes Talks With North Korea's Leader As 'Productive' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with North Korea's Kim Jong Un for more than two hours on Sunday. Pompeo cited progress toward an agreement in which North Korea would give up its nuclear weapons.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with North Korea's Kim Jong Un for more than two hours on Sunday. Pompeo cited progress toward an agreement in which North Korea would give up its nuclear weapons.